Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). Merus reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRUS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merus by 26.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $811.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.63. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.