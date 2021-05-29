Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $704,020.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00007674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $704,020.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.