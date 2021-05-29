Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Up 116.8% in May

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,886,900 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the April 29th total of 6,867,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.1 days.

Shares of MYBUF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 42,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,578. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYBUF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Meyer Burger Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment to the photovoltaic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules segments. The company offers cells and modules based on proprietary Heterojunction and SmartWire technologies; and solar cells and modules lines.

