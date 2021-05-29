MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.30.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $165,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,272,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,017,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after buying an additional 2,950,035 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 165.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after buying an additional 2,833,240 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,886,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

