Michelle Jarrard Purchases 2,000 Shares of Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Michelle Jarrard acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $19,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,443.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelle Jarrard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Michelle Jarrard purchased 2,000 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Michelle Jarrard purchased 2,000 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $19,180.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRD-A opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.