Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MMTC traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 69,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. Micro Imaging Technology has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.05.

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

