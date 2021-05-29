Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MMTC traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 69,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. Micro Imaging Technology has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.05.
About Micro Imaging Technology
