MicroMoney (AMM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $200,743.48

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. MicroMoney has a market cap of $200,743.48 and approximately $150,672.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MicroMoney alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018498 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.17 or 0.00883193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.34 or 0.09258146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00090439 BTC.

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.