MidasProtocol Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $557,149.29 and approximately $177.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded up 61.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00072540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.80 or 0.00862730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.05 or 0.08763519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00087556 BTC.

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MidasProtocol (MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.