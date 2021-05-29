MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the April 29th total of 4,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 730,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

MNSO stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 2,947,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30. MINISO Group has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Analysts predict that MINISO Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

