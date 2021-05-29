MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $351.05 million-$381.58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE MNSO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MINISO Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 430.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

