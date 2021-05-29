Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Cap of $30.74 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $30.74 million and $289,870.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $337.78 or 0.00968990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00059295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00320974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00189935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.20 or 0.00792344 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 90,994 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

