Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $140,610.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $19.85 million and $140,610.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.66 or 0.00050670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00059295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00320974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00189935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.20 or 0.00792344 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.