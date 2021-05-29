Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 380 ($4.96).

MAB has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

MAB traded down GBX 11.20 ($0.15) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 305 ($3.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,037. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 941.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 443.74. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 103.77 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Insiders have bought 133 shares of company stock valued at $41,734 over the last three months.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

