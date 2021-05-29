Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,219 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.9% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,857,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,148 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The company had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

