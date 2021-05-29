Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEB. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PEB opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.55.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

