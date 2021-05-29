Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,583 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $503,088.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,246 shares of company stock worth $451,216 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

OFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

