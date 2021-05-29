Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,052 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,186,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,990,000 after purchasing an additional 869,508 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $10,656,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $8,240,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 473,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDM shares. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of PDM opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

