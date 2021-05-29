Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $839,000 Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $162.06 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $163.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.34.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

