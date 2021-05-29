Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

