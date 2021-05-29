Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 16.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UE. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $13.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $19.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

