Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 100.4% from the April 29th total of 643,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MFG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.