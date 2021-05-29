Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,081 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 42.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $185.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $1,518,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,292,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,606,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,165,281 shares of company stock worth $283,825,973. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.