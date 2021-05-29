Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 411.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $904.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.79. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

