Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

