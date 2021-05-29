Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.64% of Momo worth $16,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Momo by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Momo in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Momo by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOMO stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.81.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

