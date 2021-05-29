Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $51.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after buying an additional 112,337 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $706,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 207,081 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

