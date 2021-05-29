Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $854,243.60 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $1,570,377.90.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.12. The company had a trading volume of 251,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,600. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.36 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.