Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

MNRO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. Monro has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Monro by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Monro by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

