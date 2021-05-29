Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of Montage Gold stock opened at C$0.96 on Wednesday. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Montage Gold will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

