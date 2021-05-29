Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $393.89 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.14 million.

Shares of NYSE MEG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 87,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,115. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.87.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $3,161,265.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,787 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,059 over the last 90 days. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

