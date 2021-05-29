Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 534 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $163,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $114,134,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in TransUnion by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 695,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 444,291 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in TransUnion by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,247,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,796,000 after purchasing an additional 375,774 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.