Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 1,681 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $4,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,897,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DM stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

