Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,288,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,407.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 107,759 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,711,000 after acquiring an additional 463,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

TCRR opened at $19.15 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

