Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,557 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE:XRX opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

