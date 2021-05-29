Morgan Stanley Lowers Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of VRRM opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.