Morgan Stanley Raises BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target to $15.00

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

