Morgan Stanley Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $57.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.60.

CFG stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,793,000 after buying an additional 716,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after buying an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

