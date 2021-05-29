MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 435 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,381,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.