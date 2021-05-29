Movado Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th.

Movado Group has decreased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Movado Group has a payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NYSE MOV opened at $27.73 on Friday. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $643.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 22.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Movado Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at $642,083.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

