Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.48, but opened at $32.05. Movado Group shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 1,270 shares traded.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 22.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOV. Cowen lifted their target price on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $643.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18.

Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

