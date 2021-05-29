mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Trading 13.9% Lower This Week (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $15.92 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00080677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00019057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.00917497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.59 or 0.09253875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00091472 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

