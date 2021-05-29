mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Trading 13.9% Lower This Week (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $15.92 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00080677 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005139 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00019057 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.00917497 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.59 or 0.09253875 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00091472 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

