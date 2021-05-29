M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after buying an additional 1,199,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,950,000 after buying an additional 541,225 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,638,000 after buying an additional 564,935 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,427,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,759.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,222,265 shares of company stock valued at $102,957,601. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Datadog stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.92. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

