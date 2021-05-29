M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 152,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFFT opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

