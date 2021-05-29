M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $38,242,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 983,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,737,000 after purchasing an additional 81,154 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1,450.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 80,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,438 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA opened at $134.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.70. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

