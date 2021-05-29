M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,978 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

