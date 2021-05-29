MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Trading 1.3% Higher

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10). Approximately 1,450,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 338,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.80 ($0.10).

The firm has a market cap of £69.28 million and a P/E ratio of -79.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.42.

About MySale Group (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

