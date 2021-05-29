Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 15,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 909% from the previous session’s volume of 1,568 shares.The stock last traded at $15.89 and had previously closed at $15.75.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $596.22 million and a P/E ratio of -10.70.
Nanobiotix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBTX)
Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.
Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.