Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 15,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 909% from the previous session’s volume of 1,568 shares.The stock last traded at $15.89 and had previously closed at $15.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $596.22 million and a P/E ratio of -10.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nanobiotix by 20,183.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 69,836 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,250,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,500,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,375,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.