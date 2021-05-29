Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,420 iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

IWC stock opened at $149.58 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $80.25 and a 1 year high of $159.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.53.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

