Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

