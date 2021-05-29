Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Shopify by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Shopify by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Shopify by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify stock opened at $1,242.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40, a PEG ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $702.02 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,164.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,158.68.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

